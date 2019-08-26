With Colorado's depth chart released , senior Alex Tchangam has earned the starting OLB position, replacing the graduated Drew Lewis , opposite Carson Wells . Tchangam saw just 90 snaps in 2018 but made steady progress during fall camp, enough to inspire confidence in position coach Brian Michalowski and Mel Tucker to go with him, at least for now, as nothing is fully concrete yet with CU having not completed even one game yet.

At 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds, Tchangam has the frame you'd like to see for a multi-dimensional OLB. Opposite Wells, the Buffs' second-place finisher in sacks last year with 4.5, Colorado very well may have a dynamic duo in those two that can compliment the defensive line and namely Mustafa Johnson in getting after the quarterback.

Senior Star backer Davion Taylor recently said that on third downs, he's been shifting to more of a traditional backer position. Tchangam added a piece to that puzzle by saying he's noticing more emphasis on pass rushing from his position on third down.

As Michalowski has stressed a more effective pass rush among the OLBs since he arrived at CU, third downs might be a repeated situation to keep an eye on in terms of blitzes by the outside backers.

“He has high expectations of us because as a coach he knows that we have the potential to be great players," Tchangam said of his position coach. "He’s put emphasis on playing the run on first and second down but he’s coached us to be better pass rushers on third down.”

Tchangam is a guy who has stepped his game up from the time of Aug. 1, enough to have thrusted himself atop the depth chart after steadily seeing more and more time with the first team defense.

“I’ve felt myself progress," he said. "The game of football is getting a lot easier for me and that comes from studying film and meeting all day with the coaches. Starting fall camp, I was still getting used to the coaching and the new defense, but throughout it, [the OLBs] just become a better group and closer as a family. This should be a good year.”

A key for Tchangam and Colorado's defense will be communication. The ability for the OLBs to talk to the secondary, and the ILBs to work well with the d-line is a major key to success for CU's defensive 11, especially in situations that require a blend of audibles mixed with improvisation.

“We communicate all over the field, to make sure all 11 players can hear adjustments and the play," Tchangam said. "We’re very comfortable with the playbook. Every day we meet with the coaches, go over the plays and whatever we do wrong, we correct it. We're ready to play fast."