CUSportsNation - Alex Fontenot back to 100% health, Robert Barnes providing early leadership

From here through the end of April, Colorado will practice Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons, with a total of four scrimmages, or "spring showcases," as CU lists them, sprinkled in between on April 9, 16, 23 and 30 (all Fridays).

For Dorrell, who memorably was hired at Colorado just a few weeks before the world changed at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, getting his first spring practice underway as head coach of the Buffs was undoubtedly an enjoyable experience.

Dorrell indicated that the shorts-and-t-shirts practice was solid, with players displaying good energy and enthusiasm.

"It’s a good feeling," he said. "Today was really the start of the 2021 season. Every practice matters, coming out of the spring session, being very productive, setting some depth charts and (having players) work their way up the chain of their positions."

"They know that summer workouts are going to be important and training camp — it’s an exciting time and I think they're all pretty pumped.”

While the upcoming position battles this spring extend far from just the quarterbacks room, seeing that specific contest to be atop the depth chart in a month's time was a major point Dorrell touched on today.

Note that senior Sam Noyer is a non-participant this spring due to offseason shoulder surgery, leaving true freshmen Brendon Lewis and Drew Carter to show their stuff, as well as Tennessee transfer JT Shrout.

“I thought JT did some positive things today in his first time operating and all of that," Dorrell said. "Brendon Lewis is confident. I think the bowl game really helped him in his confidence. He looks like a totally different guy out there since he had that experience in the (Alamo Bowl). Drew Carter, I thought he did some positive things (too).”