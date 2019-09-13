Van Diest earned the starter's gig through fall camp and his standing there should be considered firm, but during what surely will be a long day for CU's front seven in facing the perpetual grind that is Air Force's triple-option offense, Jones might see himself being called on more to give the D a fresh and capable presence.

Although Akil Jones played in just 13 snaps during the win over Nebraska, he recorded four tackles in the game, one more than Jon Van Diest , who played 43. Van Diest sits atop the depth chart at ILB opposite Nate Landman .

I know that his sample size is relatively small, but after watching him vs. Nebraska last Saturday, I left Folsom Field impressed with what I saw. I for one expect Jones to get the call against Air Force for a healthy amount. Van Diest will play the most snaps, no doubt, but Jones definitely is beginning to prove that he can be trusted to come into games.

“It started off in practice, that’s where you earn your reps, most importantly," he said. "Hard work is really just paying off."

Van Diest played 57 snaps vs. CSU and 43 vs. the Huskers. I think it would be in the Buffs' best interest to insert Jones in there, I say give him 20 plays or so, and see what he can do while also giving Van Diest a breather.

Jones and the Buffs know they're in for a grind against a dedicated and disciplined opponent on Saturday.

“Air Force is probably one of the hardest-working teams because of all the things they do," Jones said. "Football for them is their fun time — it’s the easiest part of the day for them. do. Football for them is their fun time — it’s the easiest part of the day for them.”

"Coach Tucker believes we’re going to be the most conditioned team and most well-rounded team and I believe that."

A big point of emphasis this week for Jones and the LBs has been getting ready to deal with the cut blocks often utilized by Air Force's offense.

“Air Force is is probably one of the newer teams that we’re facing that do a lot of cut blocks," Jones said. "We’ve been studying a lot of film on that and keying in a lot of plays and players that we can find.”

Tucker has slowly but surely been building up the Air Force prep since dating back to the spring. On Tuesday he joked that "it's not like we just started preparing for them on Sunday" and on that note, it's fair to assume that the Buffs are as prepared to face the Falcons as can be.

Air Force may very well roll into Boulder showing some looks and plays that weren't used against Colgate, but rest assured, Colorado should be ready to roll with whatever punches the Falcons pull out.

“I believe that there’s no way to be completely 100% ready for someone but the scout team has been doing a phenomenal job trying to mimic (Air Force’s) offense (during practice)," Jones said. "It’s really helped us. Air Force has a special type of offense and we’re prepared for it.”