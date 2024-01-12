In its final season, the Pac-12 is littered with elite post players on the women’s side. Stanford star Cameron Brink, one of the top prospects in the 2024 WNBA Draft class, continues to dominate on both ends of the floor. Reigning conference player of the year Alissa Pili is still one of the most potent scorers in college hoops. UCLA’s Lauren Betts, who backed up Brink at Stanford a year ago, is now leading the undefeated Bruins.

Colorado’s Aaronette Vonleh, now leading fifth-ranked Buffs in scoring, has vaulted herself into the conversation with the conference’s other elite inside presences.

Vonleh paces the Buffs, who are off to a blazing 13-1 start to the 2023-24 campaign, with 15.4 points per game on 63% shooting from the floor while playing just 23 minutes per game. She consistently dominates opposing posts down low, and is the perfect easy button for the Buffs when they need instant offense.

Vonleh started off her path through the gauntlet of elite Pac-12 posts in style last weekend, matching Pili (who leads the Pac-12 in scoring at 22.5 PPG) nearly bucket for bucket in Colorado’s win over Utah in Boulder, finishing with 18 points. Against Angel Reese and LSU in the season opener, Vonleh poured in 24 points on 11-for-15 shooting.

“It’s exciting to play against really good players,” Vonleh said. “It helps me get better, and it’s better than playing against someone that I can easily dominate. I like to be challenged in that way.”