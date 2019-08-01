Aaron Maddox is ready to translate hard work on to the field in 2019
Heading into spring 2018, Colorado junior safety Aaron Maddox weighed 169 pounds. Fast forward to August 1, 2019, after the Buffaloes have completed their first day of fall camp, the April 2018 Mad...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news