CUSportsNation - A physical battle on the boards likely awaits Colorado Saturday vs. Hoyas

When fifth-seeded Colorado and 12-seed Georgetown collide Saturday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, it will feature a battle of two programs that take pride in rebounding.

For Georgetown's part, which this year has out-rebounded the opposition by over five boards per game (40.2-35.1), that identity comes as no surprise given its 6-foot-11 head coach, Patrick Ewing, strung together nine straight seasons of double digit rebounding per game during his dominant NBA career.

At any rate, the Hoyas have only been out-rebounded five times this season; the Buffs have been slightly more, with eight teams getting the better of them on the glass, while holding a 35.0-30.8 average advantage on the year in rebounds per game.

Leading Georgetown in that regard is 6-foot-11 sophomore center Qudus Wahab, averaging 8.0 boards per game to go along with 12.4 points. What's more, Wahab also averages 2.5 rebounds per game in the offensive zone.

“It starts with the Wahab kid," Tad Boyle said Friday. "He gets his hands on a lot of balls and even if he doesn’t get the rebound, he taps it or tips it and keeps the ball alive."

Jeriah Horne, Colorado's leading rebounder per game as well in total boards, can be relied on to pitch in his nightly average of 5.8

Aside from him, every night on the glass is also going to require Colorado big men Evan Battey and Dallas Walton to lend their hands to the cause.

Against lengthier opponents such as Georgetown, it'll likely take even more of a collective effort across positions and up and down the roster.