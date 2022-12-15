From the moment he was formally christened as Colorado’s new head football coach, Deion Sanders was not shy about the caliber of coaching staff he believed he could assemble in Boulder.

Nearly two weeks into his tenure, what was once a promise is starting to become something much more concrete.

With a $5 million salary pool at his disposal, Sanders has filled many of the assistant coaching vacancies on his first staff, the group that he and those around the program hope can begin to guide the Buffs back to prominence.

The news of who has been hired for what role has been unrelenting and, frankly, a little overwhelming at times, so we’ve created this document here to list not only the coaches that have been brought aboard, but provide a little biographical information on them. We’ll be updating this as the final openings are filled, so feel free to bookmark this for future reference.

Sean Lewis, offensive coordinator