CUSportsNation - A handful of 2021 Colorado targets have recently announced commitment dates

There have been a good handful of 2021 CU targets who have announced when decision day will be for them recently. Below is a list of them and their slated commitment days.

Class of 2021 DE/OLB Kaleb Elarms-Orr (Kaleb Elarms-Orr / Twitter)

1. Cherry Creek cornerback Al Ashford, Sept. 11:

Outlook: I've placed a FutureCast for him to land at CU; Demetrice Martin and Karl Dorrell have done a solid job tag teaming him on the recruiting trail. Colorado was his first P5/Pac-12 offer and overall, I see him staying home.

2. OLD/DE hybrid Kaleb Elarms-Orr, mid-September(?)

Elarms-Orr tweeted a few weeks ago that he'd be committing in mid-September but has since deleted the tweet, so I am not exactly sure if that date still stands. He's definitely been a guy taking his time with things throughout his recruitment, though. Either way, I'd expect an announcement from him earlier this fall, either September or October most likely. Outlook: Brian Michalowski deserves credit for how consistently he's recruited Elarms-Orr and right now, I am hearing California and the Buffs are the two top schools of his as he inches closer to decision day. Would be nice to see Michalowski make the close on a priority target this class like he was able to do in 2020 with Jason Harris.

3. TJ Patu, OLB/S, Nov. 1:

Patu recently named the Buffaloes in a Top 4 along with Wazzu, Fresno State and San Jose State. I wouldn't go as far to say here and now that he's a lock or leaning towards the Buffs' camp, but in terms of the probability of that happening, I do find confidence noting that Junior Tanuvasa is point man on this one. Outlook: Remember — he was largely singular in identifying, offering and courting Zephaniah Maea at the start of summer, who wound up committing to CU less than a week after being offered. Tanuvasa has been impressive in his quality control for recruiting duties thus far and landing Patu, a solid-looking hybrid who seems a nice fit at the STAR position, would be additionally impressive.

4. Ashton Logan, P, "a week or two:"

Logan is the punter from California who recently picked up an offer from the Buffs. He's done a virtual visit and flew out to Boulder to check things out before even getting the offer. He told me over the weekend that he'll look to commit in a week or two, and I have placed a FutureCast for him to indeed choose Colorado. Outlook: Feel pretty good about it; quality control for special teams coach Chris Reinert has been working on him since April and the Buffs in general seem to have been doing well with him, culminating with the recent offer.