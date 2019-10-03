News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-03 15:05:33 -0500') }} football Edit

A drive by drive look at Colorado's defense so far in 2019

Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
@GuerrieroCU
Editor

Colorado's defense has built a reputation of shining in the second half through four games into the 2019 season. What are the numbers behind that reputation? CUSportsNation takes a look below.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}