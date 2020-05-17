On Friday, four-star 2021 wideout Ketron Jackson , who's ranked as the No. 30 receiver in the nation, conducted a virtual visit to Colorado. Less than a full day later, he released his first trimmed list of preferred options via a Top 14. Jackson's first tops list featured the Buffaloes.

Jackson, who stands at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, is ranked as the No. 23 player in the state of Texas for the 2021 cycle. The Rivals250 prospect has a lengthy offer list full of SEC, Big 12 and P5 interest.

Notable among his offer sheet is Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Ohio State, Texas and Texas A&M among many others.

In terms of Pac-12 competition, Oregon State is the only other program besides Colorado to have offered him thus far.

Darrin Chiaverini and the Buffaloes offered Jackson back on May 9, and just a week later, he did a virtual visit to Boulder. Jackson had some positive things to say about Karl Dorrell, with whom he had the chance to talk to at length, as well as Chiaverini, who likened Jackson's game to Laviska Shenault and by all indications, plans to pursue Jackson with vigor.

"(Chiaverini is) a very aggressive guy," Jackson said. "He says he’s going to be aggressive with me and that he sees talent and knows how to judge it. When he saw me, he saw good talent and says he wants to coach me bad. He’s going to push me on the same level that he did Laviska. He said he could see me doing the same thing in the offense that they run (as Shenault)."

Jackson furthermore mentioned the attractiveness of having his position coach and head coach both coming from offensive backgrounds, with specific emphasis on both Chiaverini and Dorrell's time coaching wideouts, in college and the NFL.

"Me being a wide receiver and them being (former) wide receivers coaches — (having them) as offensive coordinator and head coach — that’s a wide receiver's dream to go to a college like that.”