In light of Colorado matching up with No. 24 ASU at 8 p.m. MST in Tempe, AZ. here's where the Sun Devils stand in FBS rankings across the offensive and defensive spectrums. All rankings are out of the 130 top FBS programs listed by the NCAA.

ASU scoring offense: 117th

***Arizona State has scored just five touchdowns through three games of the season, while the Sun Devils have attempted and made eight field goals. In the Pac-12, only UCLA ranks lower in scoring offense (127th). (Colorado ranks 39th)

ASU passing offense: 67th

***ASU averages just under 243 passing yards per game and is led by true freshman QB Jayden Daniels. The Sun Devils are gaining an average of 15.5 yards per completed pass though. Only five of the 66 programs ranked higher than the Sun Devils in passing offense have a larger yards per completed pass number. (Colorado ranks 38th).

ASU Rushing offense: 109th

***With two freshman OLs starting, ASU has been unable to create the framework necessary to allow talented RB Eno Benjamin a chance to shine. He's averaging just under 70 yards on the ground a game, while Arizona State as a team is averaging 3.05 yards per carry. (Colorado ranks 89th).

ASU Total Offense: 97th

***ASU put up 30 points in week one vs. Kent State, 19 vs. Sacramento State and then 10 vs. then-ranked No. 18 MSU last Saturday. In total, the Sun Devils average 5.67 yards per play and 355 yards per game. (Colorado ranks 64th).

ASU 3rd down conversion rate: tied for 85th

***The Sun Devils are converting on third down on average 37 percent of the time.(Colorado is tied for 45th)

ASU scoring defense: 2nd

***This comes as no surprise given the Sun Devils have allowed 21 points all year for an average of a touchdown a game, which has been exactly the case in their first three games. While points allowed to the likes of Kent and Sacramento State can be taken with a grain of salt, ASU's 3-3-5 defense is throwing a lot of teams out of sync. (Colorado is tied for 98th)

ASU pass yards allowed: 62nd

***ASU right now is allowing enemy teams just over 211 passing yards per game and 5.61 yards per completion on average. (Colorado ranks 104th)

ASU rushing defense: 29th

***The five-man front has been successful in 2019, as the Sun Devils are allowing on average just 91.7 rushing yards per game, as well as a meager 2.81 yards per carry. CU running backs might be headed for a brick wall if plays are called up the middle. (Colorado is tied for 110th)

ASU total defense: 34th

***Only 31 teams in the nation are holding teams to under 300 yards of total offense a game, and ASU is right on the border of entering that territory, having held teams to 303 yards a game. The Sun Devils give up an average of 4.31 yards per play. (Colorado ranks 117th).



ASU's defense on third down: 69th

***Arizona State has allowed a third down conversion by opposing offenses about 38 percent of the time. (Colorado ranks 98th).

ASU sacks allowed / sacks gathered: tied for 108th / 60th

***ASU has given up 10 sacks on Daniels while the Sun Devils' has gotten seven sacks through three games.

(Colorado is tied for 57th / tied for 41st)