I would like to give a huge thanks to @CoachCKap and @Coach_mtucker for making me feel welcomed and part of the family. With that being said I am 100% committed to University of Colorado! #GoBuffs #CUBuffs pic.twitter.com/tCzRwQKkpw

Today, Colorado got another big boost to its offensive line of the future via a commitment from 6-foot-8, 345-pound OT Gerad Lichtenhan of Davis, Calif., who recently conducted an OV to campus at CU.

Lichtenhan had flown way under the radar in terms of interest from Pac-12 schools, so credit to CU coach Chris Kapilovic, who issued the offer.

He had previously told CUSportsNation that he wanted to get out to Boulder and see what Kapilovic and other had told him about it for himself.

Lichtenhan joins Carson Lee and Jake Wray as Colorado's third offensive lineman from the Class of 2020 to commit. He's the 10th commit for the Class of 2020 in total.

Lichtenhan had offers from Portland State, Nevada and San Jose State in addition to Colorado.