News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-10 18:57:50 -0500') }} football Edit

3 takeaways from Brendon Lewis' commitment

Tftfbyggeribazqe1nh4
Melissa, TX, QB and Buffs commit Brendon Lewis (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation.com
Editor

1. Mel Tucker and Co. could enhance the way Colorado recruits in the south: While the Buffaloes certainly have landed commitments and recruits from the South — in 2019, four commits came from the s...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}