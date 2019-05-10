This certainly isn't too telling, yet, nonetheless, Harris is making moves to sort through and narrow down the universities that have grabbed his attention. Rivals.com currently lists 11 offers on the table for Harris. In addition to Colorado, he's been offered by Jacksonville State, LSU, Mercer, Nebraska, Tennessee, Troy, UAB, Virginia Tech, WVU and Youngstown State.

Harris has announced additional offers on Twitter coming from Alabama, Florida Atlantic, Southern Mississippi and Mississippi State.

It appears that Mercer, Troy, UAB and Jacksonville State among others have taken a backseat in terms of interest here and now on the part of Harris (as one might expect given offers he's received from more reputable and prominent programs).

What is interesting is that Colorado is the only program to make his Top 10 list that isn't in the South. Harris' hometown of Phenix City sits smack dab on the Alabama/Georgia border and is about 90 minutes due east of Montgomery.

That CU appears to be the only school that isn't in close proximity to his home state should indicate that at the minimum, the Buffs have caught his eye.



