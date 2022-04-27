2024 Recruiting: Two blue chip inside linebackers to monitor

Colorado still has much work to do within the Class of 2023 , but already, some priority 2024 targets are beginning to emerge.

Buffs inside linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator Mark Smith in particular has already identified some 2024 players he'd like to pursue further.

Anthony Speca, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound prospect out of Central Catholic High School, has already seen his recruitment take off.

He currently ranks at No. 184 within the Rivals250 and is listed as the No. 7 overall inside backer within his class, as well as the No. 9 2024 recruit in the state of Pennsylvania.

As a freshman in 2020, Speca won a Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League (WPIAL) championship with the Vikings at the Class 6A level.

Both Pitt and Penn State have been heavily involved in the opening stages of his recruitment, as has Notre Dame, which owns a considerable recruiting footprint in Western Pennsylvania.

Michigan, South Carolina, Ohio State, Vanderbilt and Louisville are others in the picture at the moment.

As for Colorado, Smith got the Buffs on Speca's radar while ago, with his offer from CU dating back to August of 2021.