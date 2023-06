LAS VEGAS — Dallas-area center prospect Doryan Onwuchekwa was one of two front court recruits to make the trek from Texas out to Boulder over the weekend for an official visit with Colorado.

The 6-foot-10 recruit left directly from CU to Las Vegas to participate in Pangos All-American Camp where he competed against fellow weekend visitor Robert Miller on the first night of action.

The Colorado staff broke down how both 2024 recruits could play alongside one another in the front court under Tad Boyle.

For Onwuchekwa, the trip out to CU presented an opportunity to continue building his relationship with the staff while experiencing campus and Boulder for the first time.