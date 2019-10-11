About two weeks ago, Makai Lemon of La Mirada, Calif. announced on Twitter that he'd reeled in an offer from Colorado — his first college scholarship offer and the first such issued by the Buffs to a recruit from the Class of 2023.

Lemon is 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds who plays both WR and CB for La Mirada and said that when his coach pulled out of class to inform him that the Buffs had issued an offer, he did not realize he was on Colorado's radar.

"Prior to receiving the news, I wasn’t aware that Colorado had an interest in me so I was really surprised," Lemon said. "It means a lot to me to receive an offer already, I definitely feel blessed."

"I was extremely excited to get this particular offer because the Pac-12 is one of my top three divisions in the NCAA that I would love to play for. My entire family was also extremely excited for me, especially my mom. She knows how much I want to make it to the next level."

As of right now, Colorado remains Lemon's lone offer, but given his proximity to a number of other Pac-12 schools (La Mirada is approximately an hour's drive southeast of UCLA and less than 40 minutes from Southern Cal) the long road ahead of Lemon in terms of completing high school and getting more seasons and highlights under his belt all but guarantee he's going to receive interest from other Pac-12 parties and more.