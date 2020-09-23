2022 safety Trent Bennett reviews first D1 offer, courtesy of Colorado
Brett Maxie recently got active on the hunt for Class of 2022 safeties front, offering Little Rock (Parkview) Arkansas prospect Trent Bennett.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news