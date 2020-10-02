CUSportsNation - 2022 QB Oakie Salave'a likes what he sees at the moment from Colorado

2022 QB Oakie Salave'a likes what he sees at the moment from Colorado
It might be fair to say that here and now, if Danny Langsdorf extend an offer to 2022 QB Oakie Salave'a, that'd likely put the Buffs in the driver's seat with the 6-foot-4, 200-pound prospect from American Samoa.
Langsdorf began sending Salave'a graphics at the start of September and has since sent him a good handful more in the last month.
The Tafuna High School signal caller has more than one familial connection to Colorado and the most recent example came via the commitment of La Habra, Calif. linebacker TJ Patu, who is his cousin.
"My cousin has been asking me where I want to go to college and I told him I just want to find somewhere that feels like home and go there. He’s been telling me that Colorado feels like home to him."
Just by looking at Colorado, and how my dad went there, I just feel like I should get to know Colorado more and go from there.”
It would seem that right off the bat, the Buffs have piqued the interest of Salave'a but Patu is not the only link he has to the Buffaloes.
Oakie's father, Okland Sr., played defensive tackle in Boulder from 1987-1989.
When Patu was offered by CU over the summer, he announced it on Twitter with a picture of the elder Salave'a with his close friend, Sal Aunese, posing together at Folsom Field.
“(My had has) been telling me that Colorado’s coaches are really great," Salave'a said. "The campus is really good, Boulder is really nice and he told me that it was like a family when he went three. He got really close to his teammates and that they’ve been like another family to him besides his real family."
He and Patu are excited about the prospects of linking up together at Colorado to continue their college football careers with one another.
"He really likes it and he wants me and him to go to Colorado — I really think that’d be a good choice for me and him," Salave'a said. "It'd be just like how my dad went there like old times. I have really come to like Colorado right now.”
The COVID-19 pandemic that continues to rage throughout the U.S. has not made its way to American Samoa, which continues to keep its borders shut.
While that's certainly presented a challenge to Salave'a as he seeks to garner more collegiate attention, he and Langsdorf have been able to get a relationship going nonetheless.
Langsdorf in particular has been sending him tips and advice on how to keep improving his game, which Salave'a described as being multidimensional.
“I think most quarterbacks are pocket-wise, stay in the pocket and throw the ball," he said. "Some can evade the rush but I feel like I have the ability to do both — stay in the pocket and move around and evade rushers. I’m able to do that and just be the best quarterback that I can be.”