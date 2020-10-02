CUSportsNation - 2022 QB Oakie Salave'a likes what he sees at the moment from Colorado

It might be fair to say that here and now, if Danny Langsdorf extend an offer to 2022 QB Oakie Salave'a, that'd likely put the Buffs in the driver's seat with the 6-foot-4, 200-pound prospect from American Samoa. Langsdorf began sending Salave'a graphics at the start of September and has since sent him a good handful more in the last month.

2022 QB Oakie Salave'a out of Tafuna High School in American Samoa (Rivals.com)

The Tafuna High School signal caller has more than one familial connection to Colorado and the most recent example came via the commitment of La Habra, Calif. linebacker TJ Patu, who is his cousin. "My cousin has been asking me where I want to go to college and I told him I just want to find somewhere that feels like home and go there. He’s been telling me that Colorado feels like home to him." Just by looking at Colorado, and how my dad went there, I just feel like I should get to know Colorado more and go from there.” It would seem that right off the bat, the Buffs have piqued the interest of Salave'a but Patu is not the only link he has to the Buffaloes. Oakie's father, Okland Sr., played defensive tackle in Boulder from 1987-1989. When Patu was offered by CU over the summer, he announced it on Twitter with a picture of the elder Salave'a with his close friend, Sal Aunese, posing together at Folsom Field.

I Am Blessed and Honored to receive an offer from the University of Colorado .

