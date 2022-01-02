2022 C Van Wells getting to know CU's coaches, planning visit to Boulder

While the Buffs recently put a bow on the December early signing period, welcoming in 20 Class of 2022 signees before all was said and done, there is doubtless more work ahead before the traditional February signing day.

In all likelihood, CU's 2022 class will grow somewhat considerably by the time of mid-February, with Karl Dorrell and his staff keeping a close eye on available transfer portal talent to bring in.

That's not to say that Colorado won't be active on the preps front, though.

One such high school player who was recently on the receiving end of an offer from Colorado was Houston (C. E. King) Texas center Van Wells, which came on Dec. 16.

Wells, a former Louisiana-Lafayette verbal commit, put himself back on the market on Nov. 21.

In total, the 6-foot-2, 300-pounder reeled in nearly 20 offers. Since he backed off his verbal commitment to the Rajin' Cajuns, Louisiana Tech has joined the Buffs in offering.

“I feel like me de-committing, taking a look back and making sure I’m making the right decision has been good," he said. "Obviously, Colorado came in and offered, but I think it was a good decision for me to make. It’s a lifetime decision, not just four years.”