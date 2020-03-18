News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-18 12:03:07 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 OT Jack Leyrer breaks down offer from CU and Mitch Rodrigue

Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
Editor
@GuerrieroCU

Yesterday, Colorado offensive line coach Mitch Rodrigue issued an offer to Class of 2021 OT Jack Leyrer, a 6-foot-7, 280-pound prospect from Dallas (Highland Park), TX.At the moment, Leyrer holds o...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}