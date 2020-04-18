2021 DE Nick Dimitris narrows down options, with CU remaining in the mix
Class of 2021 defensive end Nick Dimitris has progressively narrowed down his list of options over the last few months and recently released his Top 5 schools list, which included Colorado.
Darrin Chiaverini originally offered Dimitris back in May of 2019 and has been the latter's primary recruiter since then. Dimitris, who is 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, in the last year and a half has built up a robust offer list featuring solid Pac-12, SEC and Big Ten interest.
Other than CU, Wazzu, Oregon State and the Arizona schools have offered, as has Florida, Tennessee, LSU plus Penn State and Maryland.
In late February, Dimitris released his Top 10, which featured CU. Later on March 31, the Buffs made the cut on his Top 7 and finally, on Friday night, Dimitris narrowed down his options to five schools: Colorado, UNLV, Mississippi State, Arizona and Maryland.
Final 5 🖤🐍 pic.twitter.com/VbDkHewPPV— Nick Dimitris (@d1nikc) April 18, 2020
Unofficial Top 7 pic.twitter.com/53DSlvxT43— Nick Dimitris (@d1nikc) April 1, 2020
#LLBG💔 Respect It pic.twitter.com/MfQhkYBjSS— Nick Dimitris (@d1nikc) February 23, 2020
Dimitris, along with Sierra Vista teammate Anthony Rosas, took an unofficial visit to Colorado back in late January. Of course, since then, much has changed at Colorado as the Karl Dorrell era has set in.
Despite the coaching change, Chiaverini has been the consistent link for Dimitris over the last few months and the former's efforts have clearly shown, giving Colorado has been a consistent candidate in all of Dimitris' top schools lists.
Currently, there is one FutureCast pick predicting Dimitris lands at Colorado. While he continues to navigate his recruitment, Dimitris is a recruit to keep an eye on as someone who may very well wind up being one of the first players to commit to CU under Dorrell.