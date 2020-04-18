Class of 2021 defensive end Nick Dimitris has progressively narrowed down his list of options over the last few months and recently released his Top 5 schools list, which included Colorado.

Darrin Chiaverini originally offered Dimitris back in May of 2019 and has been the latter's primary recruiter since then. Dimitris, who is 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, in the last year and a half has built up a robust offer list featuring solid Pac-12, SEC and Big Ten interest.

Other than CU, Wazzu, Oregon State and the Arizona schools have offered, as has Florida, Tennessee, LSU plus Penn State and Maryland.

In late February, Dimitris released his Top 10, which featured CU. Later on March 31, the Buffs made the cut on his Top 7 and finally, on Friday night, Dimitris narrowed down his options to five schools: Colorado, UNLV, Mississippi State, Arizona and Maryland.