Colorado's lone commit in the Class of 2021, 7-foot-0 C Lawson Lovering of Cheyenne, Wyoming, has helped lead Cheyenne Central High to a 6-0 start to the season in Lovering's junior campaign. With much high school basketball still in front of him, Lovering continues to stay focused on becoming the best basketball player he can be by the time he joins Tad Boyle and the Buffaloes in Boulder.

Colorado 2021 commit Lawson Lovering (Bill and Lawson Lovering)

Lovering committed to Colorado in late October of last year, very shortly after he conducted an OV to Boulder. Last year, as a sophomore at Cheyenne Central, he averaged 16 points and six rebounds per contest. This season, the Indians are 6-0 and notwithstanding a 14-point victory on Dec. 20 against Fruita Monument, have otherwise defeated all competition by an average of over 39 points. While Lovering has aimed to keep taking steps in the right direction on both sides of the ball this season, he's in particular placed emphasis on putting his 7-foot frame to its most effective use in the rebounding department while taking more ownership with his team as an upperclassman. "I’m trying to fulfill more of a leadership role this year," he said. "We’re 6-0 right now and I’ve really been improving on my rebounding. That was something I wasn’t happy with last year. I’ve just been crashing hard on the glass on the offensive end and boxing out and grabbing a lot more 50-50 balls than I did last year.” "Coming down with more 50-50 balls" obviously is something that seems like it'd be music to Tad Boyle's ears, hearing a future player focusing on it while still in high school. From what Lovering said, that's not the only thing on which he and his future head collegiate head coach appear to be of similar mind, given Boyle's defensively oriented style of operating. "I think the way they play fits me," he said. "I (also) know Tad Boyle isn’t leaving. He’s got a stable job there, is a great coach and I want to play for him. He just fit me (by emphasizing) playing defense (and) rebounding offensively and defensively — defense first and creating a lot of offense off of that defense.”

Lovering shows off his reach and jump (Bill and Lawson Lovering)

From his film , Lovering definitely appears to be asserting his will near the glass in overpowering defenders, grabbing loose balls and dunking the ball, but it's with respect to his outside shooting as well as being more multiple in the paint that he feels there is work left to be done. “I’m not really happy with any of my (offensive) game," he said. "I think I need some more moves in my arsenal and get a little bit more of a finishing touch in. I want to get much more consistent from the three-point line and from mid-range. Reps, game speed reps and then in-game experience on top of that will hopefully get me where I want to be.” As the tallest listed player on the Indians' roster, Lovering has for a long time been exposed to facing extra attention, but this season, enemy teams have amplified their efforts to limit his impact near the glass. However, in a few years, Lovering may very well be thankful he was forced to figure out how to beat double teams while he was still in high school, as opposed to having to do it for the first time the hard way in the college ranks. “I’m used to it," he said. "Right now this season, I’m getting double teamed every time I get the ball in the post. It’s helped me get prepared to find that open man for an open shot." Looking down the barrel, as his junior season progresses and senior year approaches, Lovering will continue to hone his craft while looking ahead to arriving at Colorado, where he intends to study economics. Over 30 schools had recruited Lovering, with CSU, Wyoming and Baylor in particular getting on his radar. But rest assured, Lovering's loyalty is to the Buffs and in particular, Boyle. “He’s just a great, down to earth guy," Lovering said of him. "He recruited me from the start and was one of the first head coaches to start talking to me. He’s a great guy and I want to play for him.”