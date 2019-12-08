On Saturday, Colorado 2021 commit Kaden Dudley and the Palmer Ridge Bears won the CHSAA 3A state championship game over Pueblo South, 35-13. The Bears won their third consecutive state title and Dudley played a big part in making it happen.

Yesterday was a busy day for a number of in-state Colorado commits. Four players in total won state championships on Saturday. Carson Lee and Jayle Stacks captured a 5A title while Kaden Dudley and Anthony Costanzo emerged victorious in the 3A championship game.

Dudley said he experienced a flurry of emotion after the win.

"After the game I had a lot of emotions," he said. "You don't really know how to react of be happy or sad — we won another state championship but a lot of friends and teammates are going off to college (and) moving on to better things. It definitely feels good, (and is) a pretty cool experience. Not a lot of kids get to experience it."

Winning states as a junior — and as a main contributor for his team — created a different feeling after last year's state championship victory during his sophomore campaign.

"It definitely feels different," he said."My sophomore year, I was a young kid and we had a lot of good players on the team. This year, I'm a little older and, an upperclassmen, so I definitely tried to step up as a leader this year."

Dudley was no doubt humble when speaking of his role as a leader for Palmer Ridge this year, but there's nothing to be humble about when looking at his on-field actions in the big game — Dudley caught two long TD passes, one for 87 yards and another for 81 — plays that proved to be mortal wounds to Pueblo South.