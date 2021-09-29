2021-22 game dates, tipoff times and TV details released for CU men's hoops

On Wednesday, the Pac-12 Conference released details for the 2021-2022 men's basketball season, including dates, tipoff times and TV broadcast information.

Before the Buffaloes begin league play as well as their non-conference slate, they will play two exhibition games in late October, starting with one against Colorado Mines in Boulder Oct. 27 and then that Sunday, Oct. 31, at Nebraska in Lincoln.

Tuesday, Nov. 9 marks the beginning of the regular season, as CU hosts Montana State, with two more home games against New Mexico (Nov. 13) and Maine (Nov. 15) leading the team into the 2021 Paradise Jam tournament held in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Stanford and UCLA mark the Buffs' first two conference games, with the Cardinal playing in Boulder Nov. 28 and CU traveling to Westwood to play the Bruins Dec. 1.

Colorado's first nationally televised game will come on Saturday, Dec. 4, when Tennessee plays at the CU Events Center.

After wrapping up non-conference play, a roadtrip to Oregon (Dec. 30) and Oregon State (Jan. 1) resumes the Pac-12 slate.

CU's opening Pac-12 homestand will be against Washington State (Jan. 6) and Washington (Jan. 9); the Buffs visit Seattle Jan. 27 and Pullman three days later.

From Thursday, Jan. 13 through Saturday the 15th, the Buffs head down to the Grand Canyon State for showdowns with Arizona and then Arizona State before returning home to host USC Jan. 20 and UCLA the 22nd.

Colorado's road game at WSU begins three straight nationally broadcasted games on FS1, with the Buffs' contests against Oregon Feb. 3 and OSU Feb. 5 also to be picked up by FS1.

After the Oregon schools, the Buffs have a third and final consecutive home game against Utah Feb. 12.

From there, it's off to the Bay Area to face Cal (Feb. 17) and Stanford (Feb. 19), leading into the final homestand of the regular season against Arizona State (Feb. 24) and Arizona (Feb. 26).

CU completes its 2021-2022 regular season with a March 5 game on the road at Utah in Salt Lake City.