That player is Justin Schafer , a 6-foot-1, 175-pound WR from Ladera Ranch, Calif., who became the Buffs' newest addition to the Class of 2020, committing as a PWO on Monday afternoon.

Colorado soon will have a new scrapper in town, an under-the-radar player more than ready to remove the stigma of being a preferred walk-on and forge his path as a successful collegiate athlete.

As a senior at Tesoro High, Schafer he caught 80 passes for 1,091 yards and 14 TDs.

Schafer received scholarship offers from Chicago and San Diego, while Stanford and Wake Forest offered him as a PWO. For Schafer, he understands the connotation that comes with joining the team as a non-scholarship player, but he sees it as a challenge to embrace and tackle.

“I’m coming in obviously with the title of PWO but that’s not how I’m thinking of it," he said. "I want to earn my way onto the field and I fully plan on earning my scholarship while I’m at CU. I definitely have something to prove and I do feel under-recruited — (but) I’m going to show everyone what I’m capable of.”

Schafer was offered as a PWO by Colorado WRs coach Darrin Chiaverini, who liked what he saw from the former's film.

“Coach did say he likes me in the slot, which is what most schools have seen me as," Schafer said. "Obviously, he says that I need to get bigger before I can get on the field. I’ve got a lot of work to do in the weight room, but he just likes how I play aggressive, how I compete and I really appreciate that he’s taking a chance on me.”

Right now, Schafer is weighing in at 175 pounds, but between now and when he arrives in Boulder over the summer, he wants to add at least 10 pounds to his frame.

Chiaverini and Schafer have been in contact since this past April, when the latter first made it up to Boulder for a visit. It didn't take long before Schafer to decide Chiaverini was the coach and Colorado was the school he wanted to play for.