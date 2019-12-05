Drosos was in Boulder unofficially recently and has seen his recruitment take off in the last few months, as multiple Power 5 teams have gotten on his radar and seem to be looking for the rare commodity that is a polished and dedicated high school long snapper.

It might be fair to say that playing long snapper is not something the majority of high school athletes aspire to do. In the world of recruiting, specialists and in turn colleges' attempts to recruit them are few and far between.

But heading into 2020, the Buffs find themselves in a spot where their steady long snapper, senior JT Bale, won't be on the team come next fall.

Bale has been the starting long snapper for CU since the 2016 season and holds the Colorado program record for most spans played by a specialist.

It is in anticipation of Bale's absence that Colorado issued a PWO offer to Drosos, who has played long snapper for the Perry High School Pumas the last two seasons.

Previously, he played free safety and linebacker.

So why the change and how did he become a long snapper?

“I knew I wanted to play this game as long as I could and I knew I’d have to adopt a skill," he said. "With a combination of my athleticism I thought it’d be best for me to become a long snapper and help my team. I grinded at it, and it’s just my craft...“(The position change) was self-inspired. I knew it was a great knack to have and it can get you really far and get your school paid for one day.”

Drosos said that the Buffaloes have been in touch with him for a few months.