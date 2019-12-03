2020 ILB Mister Williams joins the fold, commits to Colorado
Colorado's Class of 2020 has grown to 23, as three-star ILB Mister Williams of Westlake Village, Calif. has joined the fold and committed to the Buffs.
Williams' commitment checks off another box for the Buffs in their 2020 class, as he is the only backer committed to CU projected to play a strict inside role.
Williams was part of a group of four official visitors to Colorado the weekend of Nov. 22 to watch the Buffs take on Washington. He joined WR Montana Lemonious-Craig, who committed to CU last Friday, S Semaj Verner and JUCO CB Rezjohn Wright in town.
With his commitment, the Buffs have locked in via commitments half of that OV list.
Williams' addition comes as good news for the Buffs, as the 6-foot-2, 230-pound backer comes off as a prime candidate to be a guy capable of filling some shoes at ILB for the Buffaloes, who won't have the services of soon-to-be senior Nate Landman past 2020.
COMMITTED 💛🖤💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/ZnzDn8ZS5T— Mister Williams (@misterwill28) December 3, 2019
Williams already has the frame to transition smoothly into the world of college football, and via his film, he looks like he's got a solid foundation of physical tools and schematic cognizance to be able to hit the ground running at Colorado.
Furthermore, he appears to be just the kind of guy Landman could take under his wing for a season, something that greatly benefitted himself earlier in his collegiate career when former Colorado ILB Rick Gamboa helped show him the ropes.