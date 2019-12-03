Colorado's Class of 2020 has grown to 23, as three-star ILB Mister Williams of Westlake Village, Calif. has joined the fold and committed to the Buffs. Williams' commitment checks off another box for the Buffs in their 2020 class, as he is the only backer committed to CU projected to play a strict inside role.

Mister Williams (Rivals.com)

Williams was part of a group of four official visitors to Colorado the weekend of Nov. 22 to watch the Buffs take on Washington. He joined WR Montana Lemonious-Craig, who committed to CU last Friday, S Semaj Verner and JUCO CB Rezjohn Wright in town. With his commitment, the Buffs have locked in via commitments half of that OV list. Williams' addition comes as good news for the Buffs, as the 6-foot-2, 230-pound backer comes off as a prime candidate to be a guy capable of filling some shoes at ILB for the Buffaloes, who won't have the services of soon-to-be senior Nate Landman past 2020.