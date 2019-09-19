2020 ATH and Nevada commit Vai Kaho looks to schedule Colorado visit
The Buffs appear to be close to establishing a visit date for a 2020 Nevada commit in Vai Kaho, who recently picked up his first P5 offer via Colorado.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news