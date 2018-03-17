CUSportsNation.com

1. Tyler Lytle had a great day. This was my biggest takeaway of the day as the redshirt freshman had a very strong outing. Right now, Steven Montez is the better quarterback, but I thought Lytle had the best day of all three guys. Lytle threw the ball very well downfield and had great chemistry with Tony Brown. I loved their connection on a dart down the sideline over the outstretched arm of Dante Wigley, and they had a few hook ups in the two-minute offense drill. Very strong overall performance by Lytle, throwing for 81 yards on 9-of-13 passes.

2. Offensive line had a good day; no set rotation just yet. I don't know if it was a dominating O-line or a vanilla effort by the D-line, but the quarterbacks had absolutely all day to throw. I'd imagine it was a combination of both, and obviously, the D-line was instructed not to even breath on the quarterbacks.

The first team offensive line that was released by CU on their spring pencil depth chart was Aaron Haigler-LT, Brett Tonz-LG, Colby Pursell-C, Will Sherman-RG, and Josh Kaiser-RG. But the first team O-line that I saw (correct me if I mis-saw this) was Jake Moretti-LT, Sherman-LG, Pursell-C, Dillon Middlemiss-RG, and Haigler-RT. So obviously, there is plenty of time for a starting O-line to be named, but from what I saw today, I was encouraged.

3. Youth movement on the depth chart. As I mentioned, CU released a depth chart, and I found it pretty interesting. I expected to see "or" mentioned at a few positions, but it didn't appear. Of course, the depth chart can move around, but still, Alex Fontenot was the first team offensive running back over more experienced players, and other redshirt freshman cracked the starting groups in Sherman, K.D. Nixon, Laviska Shenault (at Y), Pursell, and Chris Miller. Of course, players returning from injuries will likely shake this up too. View the depth chart here.

