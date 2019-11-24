News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-24 13:31:39 -0600') }} football Edit

10 takeaways from Colorado's 20-14 win over Washington

Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
@GuerrieroCU
Editor

Late last night at Folsom Field, Colorado (4-6, 3-5 Pac-12) took down Washington (6-5, 3-5 Pac-12), 20-14. It was CU's first victory over the Huskies since joining the Pac-12 Conference and in gene...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}