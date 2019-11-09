10 takeaways from Colorado's 16-13 win over Stanford
Saturday afternoon in Boulder, Colorado (4-6, 2-5 Pac-12) hosted and defeated Stanford (4-5, 3-4 Pac-12), 16-13.The Buffs snapped a five-game losing streak with the win, and put on a good show for ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news