Four-star 2024 receiver Zycarl Lewis had a lengthy list of college options, but an impromptu June visit to Colorado quickly took those other schools out of the mix.

Lewis, who’s currently ranked No. 59 in Florida and No. 48 at his position, had a list of offers including Georgia, LSU, Alabama, Miami, Notre Dame, Michigan, Texas A&M, Tennessee and others.

The nation’s blue bloods were after Lewis’ exceptional pass catching abilities. While he was exploring programs, the Buffs’ coaching staff promptly flew him out to Boulder earlier this month to show Lewis what the city and program had to offer.