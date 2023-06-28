News More News
Zycarl Lewis Jr. breaks down recent Colorado visit, commitment

Zycarl Lewis Jr. (0) is still working to get his teammate and fellow CU target Charles Lester to join him with the Buffs.
Zycarl Lewis Jr. (0) is still working to get his teammate and fellow CU target Charles Lester to join him with the Buffs. (Instagram: Zycarl Lewis Jr.)
Nicolette Edwards and Kelly Horyczun
CU Sports Report

Four-star 2024 receiver Zycarl Lewis had a lengthy list of college options, but an impromptu June visit to Colorado quickly took those other schools out of the mix.

Lewis, who’s currently ranked No. 59 in Florida and No. 48 at his position, had a list of offers including Georgia, LSU, Alabama, Miami, Notre Dame, Michigan, Texas A&M, Tennessee and others.

The nation’s blue bloods were after Lewis’ exceptional pass catching abilities. While he was exploring programs, the Buffs’ coaching staff promptly flew him out to Boulder earlier this month to show Lewis what the city and program had to offer.

“Alright, how soon can you pack a bag?” Lewis said, recalling the evening phone call with Colorado’s coaching staff.

“Not long,” Lewis responded.

The next morning Lewis flew straight to Colorado and saw his future home.

“We get there, they welcome us,” Lewis said. “We go to the hotel. … Walk around, go to the facilities and it felt like home.”

