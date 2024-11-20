WATCH: Interviews with Shilo Sanders and Carter Stoutmire on Wednesday

After Colorado’s Wednesday practice, safeties Shilo Sanders and Carter Stoutmire spoke with media.
Sanders and Stoutmire discussed Colorado's performance in the secondary, their progress this season and more.
Check out the full media sessions below:
After Colorado’s Wednesday practice, safeties Shilo Sanders and Carter Stoutmire spoke with media.
Sanders and Stoutmire discussed Colorado's performance in the secondary, their progress this season and more.
Check out the full media sessions below:
The five-star recruit was on campus in Boulder over the weekend to see the Buffs take down Utah.
The Buffs moved to 4-0 with an impressive showing Sunday in the final tuneup before the upcoming Maui Invitational.
The Buffs are now among the favorites to land the 2025 prospect from Georgia.
Colorado continues to chip away games in their pursuit for the Big 12 Championship.
Read through the full transcript of Deion Sanders' postgame press conference after the Buffs' beat Utah.
The five-star recruit was on campus in Boulder over the weekend to see the Buffs take down Utah.
The Buffs moved to 4-0 with an impressive showing Sunday in the final tuneup before the upcoming Maui Invitational.
The Buffs are now among the favorites to land the 2025 prospect from Georgia.