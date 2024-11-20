Published Nov 20, 2024
WATCH: Interviews with Shilo Sanders and Carter Stoutmire on Wednesday
circle avatar
Nicolette Edwards  •  CUSportsReport
Staff Writer
Twitter
@nikkiedwardsss

After Colorado’s Wednesday practice, safeties Shilo Sanders and Carter Stoutmire spoke with media.

Sanders and Stoutmire discussed Colorado's performance in the secondary, their progress this season and more.

Check out the full media sessions below:

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings