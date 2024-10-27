WATCH: Head coach Deion Sanders and players talk after win vs. UC

in other news
Florida Spotlight: Buffs battling Ohio State for Rivals100 edge rusher
Recent visitor and Buckeyes commit London Merritt is highlighted in this breakdown of top recruiting battles in Florida.
Scouting the opponent: Colorado chasing bowl eligibility against Cincinnati
Everything you need to know about the matchup between Colorado and Cincinnati on Saturday.
Deciphering what Julian Lewis' visit to Colorado means
A weekend visit to Boulder could signal that things are heating up with the Buffs and the five-star quarterback.
PODCAST: Talking CU-Cincinnati with J.T. Smith of The Front Office News
In addition to perspective from the UC side, we have a look at last week's win for the Buffs over Arizona and more.
Five-star QB Julian Lewis set to make latest visit to Colorado
The Buffs will bring the five-star QB back to Boulder for his latest trip to see CU in person this weekend.
Head coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs are bowl eligible for the first time in 2020 after the 34-23 win against the Cincinnati Bearcats.
Check out the postgame press conferences with Sanders, Shedeur Sanders, Justin Mayers, Kahlil Benson and Alejandro Mata after the win.
