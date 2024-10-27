Advertisement

External content
Premium content
External content
Premium contentForums content
External content
Premium content
External content
Published Oct 27, 2024
WATCH: Head coach Deion Sanders and players talk after win vs. UC
Nicolette Edwards  •  CUSportsReport
Head coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs are bowl eligible for the first time in 2020 after the 34-23 win against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Check out the postgame press conferences with Sanders, Shedeur Sanders, Justin Mayers, Kahlil Benson and Alejandro Mata after the win.

