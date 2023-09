From an A-list celebrity like The Rock to rappers such as Lil Wayne and Offset and former NFL star Rob Gronkowski, it was a huge day for Boulder to be on full display to a national audience. Both top college football kickoff shows, ESPN's College GameDay and FOX's Big Noon Kickoff, made Colorado's campus their home Saturday morning shining the spotlight once again on the Buffs, who have become the biggest story in college football to begin the season.

CU and in-state rival Colorado State will square off at 8 p.m. MT on Saturday in the latest edition of the Rocky Mountain Showdown, but in the early morning hours it was all about the Buffs and their head coach Deion Sanders.

Below you can see clips from CU Sports Report's Nikki Edwards highlighting some of the big moments from behind the scenes of both kickoff shows as Boulder was the center of college football for a few hours before Saturday's slate of games.