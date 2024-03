Multiple Colorado players are looking to take their games to the next level, and nine former Buffs performed in front of NFL scouts Tuesday as the team held its pro day.

The participants for Colorado's pro day included Tajih Alston, Javon Antonio, Jordan Domineck, Derrick McLendon, Juwan Mitchell, Leonard Payne Jr., Kavosiey Smoke Rodrick Ward and Noah Young.

Check out the media session from Colorado Pro Day below: