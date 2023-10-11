Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.
LAS VEGAS — Colorado was picked to finish the Pac-12 in fifth place by conference media members Wednesday. The Buffs return several key pieces and have made some important new additions as well.
Wednesday, head coach Tad Boyle plus star players KJ Simpson and Tristan da Silva represented the Buffs at Pac-12 men's basketball media day in Las Vegas to discuss the preseason projection, the development of the team, the expectations for the upcoming season plus much more.
In addition to their time in the main stage, Boyle, Simpson and da Silva also took time to speak with a smaller group of reporters in a breakout session Wednesday.
You can view those entire interviews below:
