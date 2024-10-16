Advertisement

WATCH: Deion Sanders and Colorado players talk after Tuesday's practice

WATCH: Deion Sanders and Colorado players talk after Tuesday's practice

Watch Tuesday's media sessions with Buffs head coach Deion Sanders, DL BJ Green, DB Shilo Sanders & WR LaJohntay Wester.

 Nicolette Edwards
Newcomer Andrej Jakimovski adding element of experience to Colorado roster

Newcomer Andrej Jakimovski adding element of experience to Colorado roster

The Washington State transfer is settling into a significant role as he adjusts to his new surroundings with the Buffs.

 Nicolette Edwards
Buffs among teams working to flip elite four-star WR CJ Wiley

Buffs among teams working to flip elite four-star WR CJ Wiley

The Rivals100 prospect has been committed to Florida State since June.

 Sam Spiegelman
Takeaways: CU hit with adversity in loss to No. 18 Kansas State

Takeaways: CU hit with adversity in loss to No. 18 Kansas State

Looking back on what stood out most during Colorado's loss to the Wildcats on Saturday night in Boulder.

 Nicolette Edwards
Everything Colorado head coach Deion Sanders after losing to Kansas State

Everything Colorado head coach Deion Sanders after losing to Kansas State

Read the full postgame transcript from Buffs head coach Deion Sanders after the loss to Kansas State on Saturday.

 Troy Finnegan

Published Oct 16, 2024
UCF commit Christian Hudson impressed by Colorado visit
Adam Gorney
National recruiting director Adam Gorney breaks down the latest in defensive tackle Christian Hudson's recruitment, with interest in UCF and Colorado.

Colorado
