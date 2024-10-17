Ohio State DE commit London Merritt takes Colorado visit

in other news
Three-Point Stance: Colorado's recruiting shift
Rivals analyst John Garcia, Jr. discusses the renewed energy on the recuriting front for the Buffs this fall.
Colorado among teams working to flip four-star WR CJ Wiley
Rivals analyst Sam Spiegelman tells you what he's hearing about the Buffs' pursuit of the Florida State commit.
WATCH: Deion Sanders and Colorado players talk after Tuesday's practice
Watch Tuesday's media sessions with Buffs head coach Deion Sanders, DL BJ Green, DB Shilo Sanders & WR LaJohntay Wester.
Newcomer Andrej Jakimovski adding element of experience to Colorado roster
The Washington State transfer is settling into a significant role as he adjusts to his new surroundings with the Buffs.
Buffs among teams working to flip elite four-star WR CJ Wiley
The Rivals100 prospect has been committed to Florida State since June.
Adam Gorney discusses the latest in four-star defensive end London Merritt's recruitment after a recent visit to the Buffaloes.
