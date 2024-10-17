Advertisement

Three-Point Stance: Colorado's recruiting shift

Three-Point Stance: Colorado's recruiting shift

Rivals analyst John Garcia, Jr. discusses the renewed energy on the recuriting front for the Buffs this fall.

External content
 • John Garcia Jr.
Colorado among teams working to flip four-star WR CJ Wiley

Colorado among teams working to flip four-star WR CJ Wiley

Rivals analyst Sam Spiegelman tells you what he's hearing about the Buffs' pursuit of the Florida State commit.

External content
 • Sam Spiegelman
WATCH: Deion Sanders and Colorado players talk after Tuesday's practice

WATCH: Deion Sanders and Colorado players talk after Tuesday's practice

Watch Tuesday's media sessions with Buffs head coach Deion Sanders, DL BJ Green, DB Shilo Sanders & WR LaJohntay Wester.

 • Nicolette Edwards
Newcomer Andrej Jakimovski adding element of experience to Colorado roster

Newcomer Andrej Jakimovski adding element of experience to Colorado roster

The Washington State transfer is settling into a significant role as he adjusts to his new surroundings with the Buffs.

Premium content
 • Nicolette Edwards
Buffs among teams working to flip elite four-star WR CJ Wiley

Buffs among teams working to flip elite four-star WR CJ Wiley

The Rivals100 prospect has been committed to Florida State since June.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Sam Spiegelman

Published Oct 17, 2024
Ohio State DE commit London Merritt takes Colorado visit
Adam Gorney
Rivals.com Video
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Adam Gorney discusses the latest in four-star defensive end London Merritt's recruitment after a recent visit to the Buffaloes.

