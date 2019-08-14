That route has been far from easy. Behind started James Conner is second-year RB Jaylen Samuels (who's established himself as the de facto 2nd running back) plus Benny Snell , the Steelers' fourth round pick in 2019.

Former Colorado tailback Travon McMillian , who rushed for 1,009 yards in lone year with the Buffs last season, was signed by Pittsburgh as an undrafted free agent back in April and has been working to earn a roster spot ever since.

McMillian took two carries late in the Steelers' first preseason game versus Tampa Bay last Friday which resulted in no gain. Not the flashiest results, but McMillian has gotten his first taste of NFL football.

Pittsburgh will play the Chiefs on Saturday and McMillian will no doubt be looking for his next chance to make an impression.

“I don’t really know what the rotation is going to look at, but whatever bones they throw at me, I’m going to make the most of them," he said.

McMillian's former coach at Colorado, Darian Hagan, offered similar advice.

“He’s a little frustrated," Hagan said. "He’s not getting the reps that he wants but like I told him, I said don’t worry about the reps that you want, the reps that you get, make sure they’re quality. He’s playing a lot of special teams, starting on punt and kickoff and that’s where [Phil Lindsay] made his money. Do the same thing and you can make your money on special teams but don’t moap or whine. It’ll all work out for you.”