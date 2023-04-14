Colorado loaded up the defensive line with transfers this offseason and defensive end Jordan Domineck was one of the most valuable acquisitions.

His highlights at Arkansas show an ambitious pass rusher that often gets the job done eventually leading him to finish third in the SEC in sacks (7.5) to go with 9.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles last season. Domineck, who ended up at No.166 in Rivals transfer rankings, went into the portal after that one year with the Razorbacks hoping to find a program that could propel him to the NFL.

Colorado complimented that dream.

“With the coaching staff that we have around with Coach [Charles] Kelly, Coach [Nick] Williams, Coach Prime, this will probably be the best opportunity for me to make my way to the next level and be able to … develop myself around the best of the best,” he said.

Head coach Deion Sanders and the Jackson State staff knew Domineck before he went to Arkansas. When Domineck decided to transfer from Georgia Tech after his fourth year, the JSU coaches tried recruiting him to the play for the Tigers. Now at Colorado, Sanders and his staff were the first to reach out once the Lakeland, Florida native left Arkansas.