Colorado and various other programs are taking notice of high three-star 2025 defensive end Trajen Odom.

Rated by Rivals as the No. 10-ranked prospect in North Carolina and currently No. 23 at his position, Odom has a long list of spring visits on his schedule and Boulder is one of the stops. He’ll be on campus during Colorado’s spring practice on April 12.

Programs interested in Odom include Ohio State, Alabama and Georgia just to name a few. Colorado's interest led to an offer that was presented to him back on Feb. 15, and conversations with director of player personnel Devin Rispress and defensive ends coach Vincent Dancy ensued.

“It was a pretty big offer for me,” Odom said. “Just the hype that Coach Prime built around the team this year. … I was happy to know like they’re rebuilding, coaches brought in some new defensive hires. I was excited about the offer and excited to build a connection with the school.”