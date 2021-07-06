Texas defensive end Aaron Austin becomes CU's 10th 2022 pledge

Shortly after wrapping up an official visit at Colorado, Fort Worth (North Crowley) Texas defensive end Aaron Austin gave a verbal commitment to Karl Dorrell and Chris Wilson .

The 6-foot-3, 255-pounder chose the Buffaloes over a variety of other suitors, as Arizona, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, Southern Methodist and Washington State were some of the other programs after him.

Since the Buffs lost a commitment from fellow defensive end Carlton Madden Jr., Austin now becomes the lone defensive lineman committed to Colorado for the 2022 class, which is not up to 10 prospect.

Austin picked up an offer from CU at the beginning of February, when he began to get to know Wilson and recruiting assistant DJ Bryant.

By mid-May, with the end to the 15-month-long NCAA recruiting dead period on the horizon, he penciled in an official visit in Boulder, which he completed at the end of June.

This past fall as a junior at North Crowley High School, Austin was in for 48 tackles, 18 of which were for loss.

He had an impressive nine sacks, forced three fumbles and also managed to bat down four passes for breakups.

For his efforts, he was awarded Texas Class 6A Region I 3 All-District honors.