Colorado men’s basketball coach Tad Boyle has been selected to coach the USA Basketball

Under-19 national team at the FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup this summer in Hungary.

The move is a natural next step for Boyle, who coached the U18 junior national team to a gold medal last summer at the FIBA U18 Men's Americas Championship in Mexico.

Boyle’s time with USA Basketball goes even further, back to 2013, when he was a court coach for the American team at the 2013 USA Men's World University Games Team training camp. In 2015, he was a staff member for the Pan American Games in Toronto, where the US came away with a bronze medal, and in 2017, he was an assistant coach for the Men's U19 junior national team that won bronze at that year’s FIBA U19 World Cup in Egypt.

"I'm once again honored and humbled to have the opportunity to coach with USA Basketball and this summer with the 19-and-under national team," Boyle said in a statement. "Anytime you have the opportunity to represent your country, it's a responsibility that needs to be taken very seriously, and I'm looking forward to doing that and working with a bunch of great young men.”

Boyle will be assisted by Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton and Boise State head coach Leon Rice, who were on his staff last year in Mexico.

The U18 roster Boyle coached last year included five of the top 50 players in the 2022 Rivals rankings, including two top-10 prospects – guard GG Jackson, now at South Carolina, and center Kel’el Ware, who played last season at Oregon, but entered the transfer portal Monday. It also features five of the top 75 players in Rivals’ 2023 rankings, two of whom, center Brandon Garrison and forward Eric Dailey Jr., have committed to Boynton at Oklahoma State.

Coaching selections for the event, which will take place from June 24-July 2, were made by the USA Basketball Men's Junior National Team Committee.