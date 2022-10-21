Coming off its long-awaited first win of the 2022 season, Colorado will look to repeat the feat Saturday with a road matchup against Oregon State.

Whether the Buffs can notch back-to-back victories remains to be seen, but in the lead-up to the game, there are any number of angles and storylines to examine.

To get you ready in the hours leading up to kickoff, CU Sports Report staff writers Nicolette Edwards and Craig Meyer take a look at what from last week’s breakthrough might be sustainable, interim head coach Mike Sanford’s influence, the team’s quarterback situation and, as always, offer a prediction.

Certainly, the breakthrough win last week brought a lot of relief and needed excitement to the program. What is your confidence the Buffs will win another game this season?

Nicolette: As I said in a recent article on interim head coach Mike Sanford, “with these interim coaches and this newly invigorated team, I can now say, confidently, that they at least have a chance.”

Colorado’s defense didn’t give Jack Plummer and Cal’s offense many breaks last Saturday. I was genuinely shocked at how well the defense came out. Interim defensive coordinator Gerald Chatman’s new schemes fixed a lot of their problems, specifically stopping the run limiting Jaydn Ott – the third best running back in the Pac-12 in total yards – to just 47 yards. The Buffs tackled better, and overall from the line to the secondary, almost everyone had a big play.

The Buffs’ defense needed to play better in order for me to dish out a confident Colorado win, and against Cal, they did exactly that.

Against Arizona, CU’s running backs showed their effectiveness against Arizona, and Montana Lemonious-Craig had 119 yards and one touchdown last Saturday. The offense showed their strides in recent weeks and come Saturday, the Buffs’ can continue executing complimentary football.

Their next best chance at a win won’t be this weekend, but the most likely the following weekend against Arizona State at home on Oct. 29. The Sun Devils are currently 2-4 overall and play two consecutive road games starting at Stanford this weekend and then at Boulder.

I’m putting a “maybe” stamp on the Buffs beating Washington just because of their loss to Arizona State, but beating Oregon, USC and Utah, no way.

Craig: I’m probably more confident now than I was at this time last week. The win against Cal showed that there is something different about this Colorado team beyond the rejuvenation of a mid-season coaching change.

There’s a part of me that thinks that if what we saw from the Buffs last Saturday can continue over the final six games that, yes, they will win one of those contests. The problem is their schedule. Mind you, no part of their slate has been easy. Two of their non-conference games came against teams currently ranked in the top 15 in ESPN’s SP+ rankings and the third non-Pac-12 opponent (Air Force) was a squad that returned most of their biggest contributors from a 10-win team. Look at the final month – Oregon (ninth in SP+), at USC (22nd), at Washington (32nd) and Utah (11th). Tomorrow’s game at Oregon State will be an only slightly easier challenge, with the Buffs a 23.5-point underdog. That leaves a home matchup with Arizona State, a team that also made a mid-season coaching change. If Colorado is to win a second game this season, that’s the one.

I’ll need to see how the Buffs perform on Saturday in their second game under interim head coach Mike Sanford to get a clearer idea of what the rest of the season might have in store, but for now, I’ll say they finish 1-11.

Do we see another QB controversy the rest of the season between Owen McCown and JT Shrout, or is McCown's job secure as long as he's healthy?

Nicolette: Sanford said explicitly that McCown is CU’s, “starting quarterback”, but McCown is taking the bench on Saturday as Shrout is starting due to McCown’s injury.

This is a great opportunity for Shrout to be reconsidered for QB1. He’s playing on his birthday, in a more than likely rain game, beautifully presenting an opportunity for redemption after his last starting appearance in the rain at Air Force losing 41-10.

As of now McCown is locked in at QB1, but if Shrout has a game (200-plus passing yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions) and, or comes home with an offensive win. I think it’s fair to take a further look into having Shrout back in.

Sanford mentioned this week how Shrout has grown mentality since the beginning of the season.

“I think there's been a calm to him recently,” Sanford said. “I think that's part of growth. There's growth that comes with starting, maybe not playing as well as he wanted, but I think that his demeanor was much better going into this game [Cal].”

Exciting to see him get another chance after multiple unideal opportunities early on.

Craig: Right now, no, I don’t think so, but the viability of such a discussion could be aided by a strong performance by Shrout against Oregon State.

He has looked strong coming into games off the bench, going 21 of 35 for 226 yards and two touchdowns in those contests. As a starter, though, he’s been underwhelming, to put it generously, completing only nine of 32 passes for one touchdown and one interception. One of those starts came in the rain against Air Force, which has to be taken into consideration, but he didn’t show the same spark when he was the team’s primary option at quarterback.

Though Sanford wasn’t the head coach at the time, Colorado committed to its future by turning to Owen McCown and it’s difficult to envision them messing with a promising young quarterback’s psyche by pulling him after just a couple of games, especially when he only exited the most recent game – a win, mind you – because of an injury. There’s no denying, though, that Shrout performed better against Cal than McCown did, providing a lift off the bench to ultimately deliver a victory. But it will take a really impressive showing, and maybe even a win, for Shrout to move past McCown.

What was the most sustainable improvement you saw last week that you think is for real and will continue the rest of the way?

Nicolette: The defense is for real. Yes, they’ll have to push through some treacherous offenses in that last four game stretch, but Chatman’s installments presented significant improvement.

They went from the worst run defense to only allowing 35 rushing yards while sacking Plummer for a loss of 16. The defense held the Golden Bears to one touchdown and two field goals. Chatman’s schemes and play calling produced two sacks, 10 tackles for loss, one interception, four pass breakups, seven quarterback hurries and one forced fumble by true freshman ILB Aubrey Smith.

“Coming from the old defense to a new defense was kind of hard, but what I like is the energy forced you to play your heart out just every play and also like there’s no lazy plays because you never know what’s going to happen in the game,” Smith said this week. “He [Chatman] kind of forced you, even at practice where we have to run to the ball, punch the ball out and make plays. This defense makes you really happy to even play defense.”

Chatman’s new defense, as stated above, provides the Buffs’ with a winning chance and a continued competitive edge.

Craig: I don’t know if it will be quite as good as it was last week, but I do think the Cal win was indicative of a run defense that will be better than it was in the first five games of the season. Granted, that’s a low bar to clear, as Colorado had been allowing 6.9 yards per carry in those five contests, but its front seven looked spirited, fast and aggressive in a way it hadn’t been previously.

At the very least, I don’t believe the Buffs’ defense will be giving up the same gaudy point totals they once were, which should keep them more competitive in games and not be subject to some of the same humiliating defeats.

What's stood out most to you about Mike Sanford's work in the interim head coaching role?

Nicolette: I elaborated on the new energy that Sanford brought to this deflated team. The new “energy” comes from one, his physical presence and two, providing players with opportunities and allowing every player on the team to be recognized and appreciated.

- He’s implemented new efforts to get players more involved and reach their full potential such as

- Naming Ben Finneseth a captain on Sunday

- Creating new positions for ILBs Aubrey Smith and Robert Barnes

- Allowing players that had ten or less snaps on game day to participate in the “Ralphie Bowl” on Sunday Night

- Putting emphasis on special teams

“A game-changing part of our program, that’s special teams,” Sanford said. “We activated some other players that had really not been a part of what we’ve been doing, but I know for me, I’ve been looking at, evaluating the scout team defense and there’s a group of players that I was like 'These guys need to play somehow, someway for us.'

"I talked to Chris Reinert about it and I said ‘Hey, you need to come up with an identity for this group because these guys are essentially our version of the 12th Man.' He came up with the ‘Dog Squad’. The Dog Squad is out there eating every time they make a play in the game, in practice, you got guys barking on the sideline.”

He’s created a space where everyone has a role and feels included in the Buffs’ mission.

Also, Craig wrote a great piece on Sanford’s effects on the program highlighting his impacts.

Craig: It’s maybe another way of saying what so many of us have over the past two weeks – that there’s a different energy around the program – but from talking with players on Tuesday, it’s obvious how much many of the Colorado players admire, respect and revere Sanford. Those aren’t easy feelings to elicit in an interim role. Players know that this is, in all likelihood, a temporary arrangement and even with the promise of a fresh start, it isn’t necessarily easy to motivate them after being beaten down by five lopsided losses. Sanford has managed to pull it off so far, though.

Karl Dorrell is a respected coach and man, but his demeanor was that of an NFL position coach – calm and measured, perhaps overly so. I’m not sure how well that works for a college head coach in 2022, particularly one at a program that doesn’t exactly run itself like some of the sport’s dominant powers do.

With Sanford so far, you’re seeing what the infusion of charisma and energy can do in a relatively short period of time. He has managed to rally this team in a way I didn’t necessarily think was possible when he took over two weeks ago.

What is your prediction for Saturday and why?

Nicolette: Oregon State 28, Colorado 23

Oregon State quarterback Ben Gulbranson will have his third-consecutive start on Saturday. He snuck away with a win against Stanford and scored three touchdowns against Washington State largely due to their formidable O-line.

This line will provide Chatman with a new challenge, but the Buffs can capitalize on the Beavers high turnover rate. They have 12 total turnovers this season, eight of them coming from Utah and USC, ranking them among the 35 worst teams in FBS.

OSU’s defense was able to hold USC and Utah to more than 100 yards below their season total yardages. They’ll present a true test for Shrout.

Shrout was able to come away with a win for the Buffs in crunch time. With the way the Buffs’ offense is trending, I’m predicting another close game such as Saturday. Will he do it again?

Craig: Oregon State 24, Colorado 14

Having said all of those nice things earlier in this post, I’m still predicting a double-digit loss for the Buffs. Oregon State is a strong, solid opponent that’s relatively balanced and performs that much better at home.

The win against Cal was much needed, but the offense still left a bit to be desired and now that same unit will have to go on the road with a backup quarterback playing in what could be less-than-ideal weather conditions. I think Saturday will be emblematic of what I think you’ll see from Colorado the rest of the season – more competitive and competent, but still not quite good enough to beat conference foes.