Coming off of two consecutive losses, Colorado returns home this weekend to play against yet another ranked opponent, its fifth in nine outings (at the time of the game). This week, it will be No. 16 Oregon State coming to Boulder looking to hand the Buffs their third straight loss.

Colorado enters Saturday’s contest sitting at 4-4, but just 1-4 in Pac-12 play as it has struggled mightily against arguably the deepest conference in college football this season. Needing two wins to attain bowl eligibility with only two games in front of their home crowd remaining, Saturday is a big opportunity to move closer to that goal.

Let’s take a look at the matchup on both sides.

Who: No. 16 Oregon State (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12) at Colorado (4-4, 1-4 Pac-12)

Where: Folsom Field, Boulder, Colorado

When: Saturday, Nov. 4, 8 p.m. MST

TV: ESPN