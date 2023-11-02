Scouting the opponent: CU's season reaches tipping point vs. Oregon State
Coming off of two consecutive losses, Colorado returns home this weekend to play against yet another ranked opponent, its fifth in nine outings (at the time of the game). This week, it will be No. 16 Oregon State coming to Boulder looking to hand the Buffs their third straight loss.
Colorado enters Saturday’s contest sitting at 4-4, but just 1-4 in Pac-12 play as it has struggled mightily against arguably the deepest conference in college football this season. Needing two wins to attain bowl eligibility with only two games in front of their home crowd remaining, Saturday is a big opportunity to move closer to that goal.
Let’s take a look at the matchup on both sides.
Who: No. 16 Oregon State (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12) at Colorado (4-4, 1-4 Pac-12)
Where: Folsom Field, Boulder, Colorado
When: Saturday, Nov. 4, 8 p.m. MST
TV: ESPN
Oregon State at a glance
Head coach: Jonathan Smith (6th season, 32-33 overall)
2022 record: 10-3 (6-3 Pac-12), won Las Vegas Bowl
Scoring offense (out of 130 FBS teams): 17th (36.4 points per game)
Scoring defense: T-38th (21.1 points allowed per game)
Total offense: 33rd (439.6 yards per game)
Total defense: 46th (346.1 yards allowed per game)
When Colorado has the ball
Oregon State presents a big challenge for the Buffs on the line of scrimmage like UCLA, but it does it in a different way. The Beavers don’t have the star talent that UCLA does, but they play together as a unit and have a multitude of contributors who will rotate through the line.
