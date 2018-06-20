CUSportsNation.com

4 Dante Wigley

DB | 6-foot-1, 192-pounds | Redshirt junior | Carrollton, Ga.

The Buffs still have a deep group of cornerbacks even with Isaiah Oliver opting not to return to CU for his senior season, although it’s an inexperienced group. Wigley is a veteran guy who has played JuCo ball at a high level had an overall strong season in his first season at Colorado. He wasn’t flashy and was often picked on as the guy opposite of Oliver. Wigley recorded 28 tackles, had two third down stops, forced and recovered one fumble, and broke up six passes. Wigley may be falling down a bit on the depth chart though with the emergence of Chris Miller and addition of Delrick Abrams, but Wigley will still factor into the cornerback rotation.

4 Sam Noyer

QB | 6-foot-4, 215-pounds | Redshirt sophomore | Beaverton, Ore.

Noyer saw his first extended game time in college against Washington State in nasty weather conditions and held his own given the context, throwing for 53 yards on 7-of-18 passing. There’s a lot of buzz around Tyler Lytle, and rightfully so, but Noyer also has a lot of potential. The QB room at Colorado is pretty loaded with talent, and it’s likely that Montez starts this season and next. IF that is the case, where does that leave Noyer? It will be interesting to see.

3 Derrion Rakestraw

DB | 6-foot-2, 190-pounds | Redshirt sophomore | Woodstock, Ga.

Rakestraw is a versatile football player but hasn’t really found a home at one position. He came to Colorado as a receiver but moved to defensive back last spring. He played very sparingly in 2017 but did play in every game on special teams. Rakestraw was listed as the No. 3 free safety on the spring depth chart and probably won’t see much of the field other than special teams this fall.

3 KD Nixon

WR | 5-foot-8, 185-pounds | Sophomore | Desoto, Texas

The former four-star recruit didn’t have a flash 2017 season as a true freshman but showed enough for fans to get excited. He’s built so strong at 5-foot-8, 185-pounds, making him tough and durable. He can catch passes out of the backfield, take a jet sweep handoff, get active in the screen game, and of course, make plays as a normal slot receiver. Nixon returned 11 kickoffs last year and averaged 23.7 yards per return. Jay MacIntyre will probably be the main slot receiver this year, but Nixon will get his fair share of opportunities this season, and it helps his case that Darrin Chiaverini is now calling places.