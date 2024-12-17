Rumor Mill: Big visits on deck as transfer portal approaches midway point

Nyziah Hunter (Photo by © Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images)

The transfer portal is ripping and there is tons of news every day. Here’s the latest Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney is hearing on many top players.



Washington and Florida will receive visits from the former five-star receiver who transferred out of Texas. Cook is also working on a potential Penn State trip as well. Colorado could receive a visit and there would be even more interest in the Buffaloes if they land former Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter.

The former Harvard center is headed to Virginia on Thursday, which could be a really big visit for Gentle, who is also talking with one other ACC program about a potential visit as well. Gentle is working with Virginia Tech to find a date to get to Blacksburg.

After catching 40 passes for 578 yards and five touchdowns this season at Cal, Hunter has two visits coming up this week to Nebraska and Kansas State. According to reports, Nebraska will be on Wednesday and then Hunter will be in Manhattan on Friday as those are his top two programs.

After being ranked as a mid-level four-star coming out of Zachary, La., Jackson only had four tackles this season and is now looking for a fresh start elsewhere. TCU, Arizona State, Baylor, Oklahoma State and Louisville have been the programs Jackson has focused on most as his recruitment heats up again.

Temple finished 3-9 this season but King was a high point with 112 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble, and now he’s getting some serious attention. King will be at Virginia on Wednesday and then the linebacker is looking to finalize dates with Nebraska and Penn State.

Loya led UCLA with four touchdown catches this season and now two teams seem to have taken the lead in his recruitment. He was at Stanford over the weekend and then was at Utah on Monday as other trip plans are also being worked out.

A ton of offers from Arizona State, Louisville, Michigan State, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Cal, Houston, Auburn and others have come in and two big visits are expected this week. The former Coastal Carolina standout, who had 9.5 sacks and three forced fumbles, will be at Minnesota and Louisville before working toward a decision.

Mullen, who had 30 tackles, five sacks and five pass breakups this season at Dartmouth, was recently on a visit to Nevada and was at Coastal Carolina on Monday before two other visits to end the week. He will be at Rice on Tuesday and Wednesday and then will close out the week at Charlotte.



One of the top offensive tackles in the portal, Simmons starred at Western Carolina and now has some major visits coming up this week. The four-star is going to see Colorado, South Carolina and Georgia Tech as the massive offensive lineman works toward a commitment.