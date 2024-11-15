Roundtable: Colorado ready to face off against depleted Utah squad

After dodging tortillas in Lubbock, head coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs sit in second place in the conference standings and possess a clear path to the Big 12 Championship.

The Buffs' (7-2, 5-1 Big 12) last three regular season opponents all have losing records and are among the bottom five teams in the Big 12 standings. Before seeing Kansas (3-6, 2-4) and Oklahoma State (3-7, 0-7), the Buffs will face off against the Utes (4-5, 1-5) on Saturday. Utah has dealt with a fair share of quarterback troubles again this year with veteran quarterback Cam Rising and Brandon Rose both suffering season-ending injuries this fall. Head coach Kyle Whittingham named freshman quarterback Issac Wilson the starter against the Buffs, but reports surfaced Friday that he could also end up missing Saturday's game.

Despite Utah’s record, the Utes almost beat undefeated BYU last weekend in Salt Lake. Utah’s athletic director Mark Harlan shared his opinions after the game regarding a late holding call that proved costly, and Utah is coming in looking to avenge what Harlan perceives was taken from the Utes last week.